The Algorithmic Bridge has turned one this week.

I can now confidently say what I already suspected from the very beginning: Moving to

and creating TAB has been the best decision I've made in my short 3-year career as a writer.

Previous to this I was trapped in an algorithmically-powered game that decided, rather obscurely, whether my beloved readers would find my writing. That was Medium. My home for a year and a half.

It was a tough decision to leave (I only republish free articles over there now) because I didn't know what was awaiting me outside, but it turned out GREAT. Substack has been an amazing virtual home for me. And you guys have been the best housemates I could've asked for. As long as this place is still standing, I will live here.

I want to thank all of you who made time to comment on last week's open thread (it's still open for anyone who wants to introduce themselves or add to the conversation!) It's nice getting to know you little by little.

That said, I want to share a few things with you today about my one-year journey on Substack (and a few other things about the near-term future!)

Stats: How TAB has grown over time

I love numbers and monotonically-growing charts and I suppose you love them, too, so I share below the main ones that reflect the health of the newsletter: free and paid subs (with key milestones), ARR, all-time views, and TAB around the world.

I know a significant fraction of you also write on Substack, so I hope my progression may help you figure out what to expect if you're getting started (if you’re in this situation, feel free to reach out with any questions you may have).

I brought with me 700 emails I gathered in one and a half years on Medium. One year later, we’re now at almost 13,000! I’m not there yet—at a point where I can lay back and feel I’ve achieved my goals—but the steady progress and projection I see encourage me to continue as strong as the very first day.

Key milestones

Virality spikes matter for long-term growth

California: The epicenter of AI—and TAB’s success. Also, hey North Dakota!

TAB is global: 3 out of 4 countries read it. Also, 1/3 of you are Americans!

Survey: What do you think about TAB

If there’s one way that I can further improve TAB so that it better fits your expectations and provides the value you’re looking for, is by asking you directly.

Taking inspiration from

, one of Substack's most-read economy bloggers, I created a feedback anonymous survey for subscribers.

It’ll help me gather your opinion in a more formal/standardized way so that I can steer TAB toward our collective arithmetic mean (nerd!). It takes ~2 min (9 questions).

Coming: More optimism! More themed series!

Here are two aspects I want to focus on in the future, to transform TAB into a place I—and hopefully you—feel more comfortable with.

More optimism! This first year I’ve focused TAB on fighting AI overhype. I am aware that the topics I’ve chosen—and especially the approaches I’ve taken—can feel somewhat negative at times. Now that I’ve established my position as anti-hype, I feel I’m free to delve unapologetically into my long-jailed optimism. TAB will be a brighter place from now on (I won’t neglect my critical self, though). I’m confident you want more of that even before checking the results of the survey ;)

More themed series! The benefit is twofold: First, a series—in contrast to standalone posts—provides richer coverage and a more robust structure to broad topics that otherwise lack cohesion and coherence. If anything, this will benefit my intention to provide a bird’s-eye view of AI without making the content too technical or the articles intolerably lengthy. Second, it takes away the burden of coming up with sufficiently varied topics every week so that neither you nor I get bored (overarching themes have enough heterogeneity within for this to work just fine). I’ll interleave non-related articles, too—gotta find the balance between timely and evergreen content!



Archive: All TAB posts, categorized

Finally, and again taking inspiration from another Substack heavyweight,

(the absolute leader of the technology category) I classified below all the posts I've published on TAB in its first year (June 2022 - June 2023) so that you can check them at a glance.

They’re ordered by category and then chronologically (higher in the list = more recent). In total, I’ve published 139 articles (those with a 🔒 are for paid subs), which amounts to 2,5 articles per week on average. The word count is between 250-300,000 words, so around 3-4 books’ worth of reading!

ChatGPT, GPT-4, and Language Models

Business Wars (Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, DeepMind)

Social and Cultural Effects of Generative AI

Philosophical Reflections

Predictions and AI Risk

AI and Writing

AI Art

Demystifying Generative AI Series

Prompt Engineering

Beyond Generative AI

Social Media

Op en threads

Meta

WYMHM: Every major AI event since September, in one place

If you’re a writer I hope this overview encouraged you to continue your journey and keep growing. Substack is the best platform for writers right now on the internet.

If you’re a reader, I hope it gave you a glimpse of what TAB looks like from my end. You are the reason TAB exists at all. I would deeply appreciate it if you could, to the extent of your ability, help us grow together: by sharing, recommending, or subscribing.

Let’s go for the second year!

