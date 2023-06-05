Reactions and comments; mostly contrarian takes that I consider worth listening to (the arguments in favor of signing are pretty clear):

Yann LeCun: “AI amplifies human intelligence, which is an intrinsically Good Thing, unlike nuclear weapons and deadly pathogens. We don't even have a credible blueprint to come anywhere close to human-level AI. Once we do, we will come up with ways to make it safe.”

Emily M. Bender: “We should be concerned by the real harms that corps and the people who make them up are doing in the name of "AI", not abt Skynet.”

Noah Giansiracusa: “My view: AI will have many harms and benefits and we should tread cautiously as society attempts to navigate that delicate balance. This statement's view: AI could kill us all!! So let's keep doing AI but try to make it less likely to kill us all.”

Ian Goodfellow: “I've spent several years studying machine learning security with the goal of making ML reliable before it is used in more and more important contexts. Unfortunately, ML capabilities and adoption are growing much faster than ML robustness.”

Gary Marcus: “Mitigating AI risk should absolutely be top priority, but literal extinction is just one risk, not yet well-understood; many other risks threaten both our safety and our democracy. We need a balanced approach.”

Deb Raji: “Why should something need to be framed as an ‘existential risk’ in order to matter? Is extinction status that necessary for something to be important? The need for this ‘saving the world’ narrative over a ‘let's just help the next person’ kind of worldview truly puzzles me.”

Hardmaru: “While the rest of the world is focused on runaway AGI existential ‘risks’, large scale machine learning is systematically applied by authoritarian governments to cement total control of the population.”

Brian Merchant: “No one is making Google and OpenAI develop AI that puts humanity at ‘risk of extinction.’ If they honestly thought it was such a dire threat they could stop building it today. They do not, so they won’t.”

Seth Lazar, Jeremy Howard, & Arvind Narayanan: “The history of technology to date suggests that the greatest risks come not from technology itself, but from the people who control the technology using it to accumulate power and wealth. The AI industry leaders who have signed this statement are precisely the people best positioned to do just that.”

Ryan Calo: “If AI threatens humanity, it’s by accelerating existing trends of wealth and income inequality, lack of integrity in information, & exploiting natural resources. Think GreatDismal’s jackpot, not Skynet. I agree with the simple statement to this degree.”

François Chollet: “To be clear, at this time and for the foreseeable future, there does not exist any AI model or technique that could represent an extinction risk for humanity. Not even in nascent form, and not even if you extrapolate capabilities far into the future via scaling laws.”