The entire universe contained inside a glass jar. Credit: Vain via Midjourney

When we think about consumer technologies that have redefined how we live and interact with one another in the 21st century, two come to mind immediately: Smartphones and social media. We’re about to witness the emergence of the third.

Apple’s announcement of the iPhone in 2007 marked a “before and after” for the internet, advertising, software distribution, and phones themselves (remember the BlackBerry?). The iPhone slowly but surely reshaped our day-to-day relationship with the digital world. We can no longer fathom a world without a smartphone in our pockets. And the same happened with social media. From Facebook to TikTok, these algorithm-driven feeds of posts and news govern our virtual relationships—which these days take up even more time and space than our physical ones. The world has changed so much in the last twenty years that it’d be largely unrecognizable for anyone who lived in the 20th century.

During that same period, artificial intelligence (AI) reached a new stage of interest, funding, and development—intrinsically entwined with that of smartphones and social media. Since 2012, deep learning-focused research has yielded impressive results. First, computer vision systems and then, since the ascent of Google’s transformer architecture in 2017, large language models. In merely a decade the AI community has developed a better understanding of neural networks and scaling laws, built larger and better-quality datasets, and designed powerful hardware, increasingly well-suited to handle demanding AI workloads. From 2012 to 2022 the AI field has evolved at an unprecedented rate of progress.

Today, generative large language models, together with multimodal and art models, dominate the landscape, and tech giants, ambitious startups, and non-profit organizations aim to leverage their potential—either for private benefit or to democratize their promises.

One startup in particular, OpenAI, has been a key player during the last five years. The company didn’t start the fierce race to the hegemony of AI but accelerated it notably in mid-2020 with the release of GPT-3—arguably the best-known AI model of the decade. This 175-billion-parameter monster outsized its predecessors (GPT-2, BERT) by 100X, demonstrating the applicability of scaling laws for language models: Bigger was significantly better. News articles about GPT-3’s capabilities went around the world and captured the attention of companies, investors, and consumers alike. The two years that have passed since have been completely crazy.