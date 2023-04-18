Hey everyone! I'm relaxing on the Riviera Maya this week and won't be back until Tuesday 25th.

To make the wait more bearable, here's a short reflection I wrote during the flight on the deliberate choices we make when we write and the inestimable value of the stories that fill our lives.

I was reading Borges' Fictions the other day, in particular the tale by the name "The Circular Ruins." One passage made me look up from the book and focus my sight on my thoughts, not in a sort of unwanted distraction, but because it broke my imagination:

"That twilight, he dreamed of the statue. He dreamed it alive, trembling: it was not an atrocious bastard of a tiger and a foal, but at once those two vehement creatures and also a bull, a rose, a tempest."

One question filled my mind: "Why." Why those words and not others? Why his choices and how did he make them? What was he thinking when such beautiful, evocative, and abstract sentences occurred to him?

And suddenly I wished above everything else that I could ask him. Ask him to reveal to me the mind behind the words. The story behind them. Because that's what suddenly was meaningful; that he, and no one else, had thought those thoughts and written those words.

Why the tiger and the foal? Why the bull? Why the rose or the tempest? Why not anything else that could, maybe equally well (although obviously not) fulfill the work of his seemingly arbitrary choices?

And then I realized I could never ask any AI, present or future, these questions. And it's not like I can ask Borges (or I could was he still among us), but even the idea of trying to find something—anything—behind the artificially generated tokens of a language model, appears to me, right now, tremendously absurd.

Borges's final output, what we can see printed on the page, isn't there by a mere process of statistical fitness. It's there because someone with desires and hopes, fears and anxieties, a vast past, an eternal future, and a thoughtful and decidedly conscious present, put it there.

We won't get another Borges. Like we won't get another Hemingway, Austen, or Dostoevsky. But remember, the next time you pick up a book: whatever you find on the page comes with a story attached that we can't obviate. A story that defines irremediably the otherwise hollow black lines on the white pages.