“There are over 50 one billion+ parameter LLMs to choose from (open-source or proprietary API). A list of all of them.” ( Matt Rickard ).

The Practical Guide for Large Language Models : “We build an evolutionary tree of modern Large Language Models (LLMs) to trace the development of language models in recent years and highlights, of the most well-known models.” (based on this paper ). Yann LeCun mentioned the nomenclature is confusing.

LLM optimization progress: “Running 13B LLMs like LLaMA on edge devices (e.g. MacBook Pro with an M1 chip) is now almost a breeze.” (Aleksa Gordic).

Generative AI and education: “Based on what I have seen, I think we can assume three things about AI & education: 1) AI tutors are going to be very effective. 2) AI writing will not be caught by anti-cheating software. 3) Human instructors will be freed to focus on making learning better.” (Ethan Mollick).

Margaret Mitchell goes through the AGI sparks paper on GPT-4 demystifying all the wild claims that have been circulating. I find her approach refreshing from both the hype and the harsher attitude of some of her colleagues.