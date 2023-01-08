AI imagines Spain as a villain. Credit: Loubfreitas (TikTok)

ChatGPT and a whole world of implications

OpenAI’s ChatGPT vs AnthropicAI’s Claude

AnthropicAI has trained a ChatGPT-like model named Claude that apparently is better than ChatGPT. ScaleAI's staff prompt engineer, Riley Goodside, is our most outspoken source for now (I've looked for info but it seems there isn’t much online).

Here’s a side-by-side comparison between Claude and ChatGPT. An interesting reflection by Goodside: “On a closer read, the first bullet point in Claude's answer does not make sense. Proofreading these things is difficult, and it's getting harder” [emphasis mine].

Here are some limitations. Kudos to Goodside for making a conscious effort to unbias his analysis.