Prompt: “A beautiful painting of robots playing musical instruments.” Image created by the author using Somnai and Gandamu ’s Disco Diffusion Notebook .

Theodore looked down at the uncanny device, “what are you doing?” he asked. “I’m just looking at the world and writing a new piano piece,” said Samantha, and started playing a soft melody while Theodore glanced around, spellbound by its beauty.

“What’s this one about?”

“Well, I was thinking, we don’t really have any photographs of us. And I thought this song can be like a photograph that captures us in this moment in our life together.”

AIVA was born in 2016 after its creator, Pierre Barreau, had an epiphany watching the sci-fi movie Her. As Barreau revealed in a TED talk in 2018, the above scene — which the director Spike Jonze qualified as the “toughest” he wrote — inspired the creation of AIVA (Artificial Intelligence Virtual Artist), the first AI composer.

He wanted AIVA to become the natural continuation of the technological process that changed music forever: the availability of recordings allowed people from anywhere — and anywhen — to listen to the finest interpretations of the greatest musicians — an experience that not long before was reserved for the upper classes.

Barreau wanted to bring those advances to the next level.

He and his team, comprising engineers and musicians, envision AIVA as an innovation to compose customized music, tailored for you and me. “Our vision at AIVA [is] to personalize music so that … every individual in the world can have access to a personalized live soundtrack, based on their story and their personality.”

AIVA isn’t perfect, but it’s formidable

Like other AI systems, AIVA has been trained on a huge dataset. What makes it unique is that it learned an ability we thought was limited to only a few gifted — and well-trained — humans. AIVA studied “over 30,000 scores of history’s greatest,” extracting patterns from musical pieces of the likes of Mozart and Beethoven to hone its craft.

The training objective was straightforward. Given a set of notes from a track, AIVA had to predict the notes that came next. Once it excelled at the task it seemed to be able to create original pieces using abstract, underlying mathematical rules that live at the heart of musical genius.

“In a way, this is kind of how we humans compose music, too,” says Barreau. “It’s a try-and-error process.” When we don’t know how to continue a piece we test some ideas following those guiding principles and then come back to try some others if we don’t like them.

In other ways, though, AIVA’s ability goes beyond our wildest dreams. Learning how to make a beautiful, polished piece fast and precisely takes human composers decades of dedication and hard work.

AIVA can reduce that learning process down to a couple of hours.

Unlike humans, AIVA can only learn from the styles it has seen (strictly speaking we do, too. But AI’s ability to extrapolate and generalize is extremely limited compared to ours). To grant AIVA the capacity to exploit the subtleties that govern musical creation, the team classified the scores. Mood, style, note density, or epoch are some of the over 30 tags with which they labeled the pieces. AIVA could then use these tags to generate a Chopin-style Concerto heavily charged with sad tones.

AIVA isn’t perfect, but it’s formidable. To calm down those who already perceive the dangers of these AIs, Barreau made it clear they don’t want AIVA to replace human composers (not that it could) but to serve as a powerful tool to expand creativity there where it doesn’t scale (e.g. 400-hour video game soundtracks, movies, or commercials), or provide assistance to bypass the always unwelcomed writer’s block.

AI creativity will be ubiquitous soon. We’ve already seen instances of AIVA’s musical talent in real-world events like Nvidia GTC Keynote sessions from 2021 and 2022, with “I am AI” and “Among the Stars,” respectively as opening themes. While I was writing this article, and repeatedly during the last few days, I’ve found myself wanting to listen to AIVA. What’s that if not what our favorite human music makes us feel?

Is it weird that an emotionless non-sentient computer program can trigger a powerful emotional reaction? Maybe we’re simply not accustomed to it. In sharing our creative genius with complementary AI tools we may find the ultimate sensations music can provide. Paraphrasing Pierre Barreau: AI can create beautiful pieces of music that humans can bring to life. That’s what AIVA could provide; an easy, efficient, and affordable way to bring the best out of one of the most universal joys in life; music.

The clash between AIVA and human composers

But not everyone is so happy about AIVA and its potential. Some see a tireless and all-knowing — although repetitive — competitor that could threaten their job opportunities.

In 2017, Luxembourg Prime Minister and Minister of Culture, Xavier Bettel, commissioned a piece to AIVA to open the National Day Ceremony. The FLAC (Fédération luxembourgeois des auteurs et compositeurs) wrote an open letter asking the Minister to change his decision and use the opportunity to showcase Luxembourg artists instead of a piece “nested in the bottom of a computer.” (Excerpts translated from French to English with Google Translate.)

“If now the Minister of Culture orders a work composed by an ‘artificial intelligence’ … we consider that as an affront to composers and Luxembourg composers, a slap in the face for all creators in all artistic fields.”

Despite the harsh tone, they underlined their support for combining vanguard technology with musical creation.

“Luxembourg composers do not want to ignore [new technologies] or barricade themselves against the latest advances in musical creation … We welcome the arrival of these products in our country and applaud the fact that the government is encouraging the establishment of start-ups working in these fields.”

They didn’t argue against AI or AIVA, but against the Minister’s decision to choose a piece composed by an AI, when “official orders are rare in Luxembourg and promotional opportunities even more so.”

The last paragraphs reveal their frustration with technological progress’ tendency to displace human workers — from creative and non-creative spaces alike. They argued that Luxembourg artists are more than capable to create a high-quality piece for National Day, a ceremony that deserves “an authentic, sincere music and not an infinitely reproducible product.”

They finished with a caricature of the dystopian future we’ll create if we continue to give preference to AI-based creations instead of fueling human creativity with more opportunities:

“We would not like to imagine for the future: Fake flowers, synthetic crémant, speeches written by chatbots or our symphony orchestra as well as speakers replaced by holograms. Why not, after all, the whole ceremony in ‘virtual reality’.”

The day after the letter was published, the Prime Minister decided to relegate AIVA’s music from the overture to the prologue (which occurs before the official ceremony starts). AIVA’s team wasn’t happy about this decision and reflected the feeling in a letter to the Minister, questioning the legitimacy of FALC’s letter.

“We have just learned that the piece ‘opus 23’ of AIVA will be put in the prologue even though an ‘overture’ was commissioned and created … The official letter by FLAC to the minister of culture is not a reflection of the unanimous opinion of its members … Whom does this situation benefit, and why?”

AIVA’s team was eliminated from the FLAC list without notification despite being members of SACEM (Luxembourg society of the collective management of the rights of authors, composers, and editors). The letter continues:

“Who is disturbed by the fact that a new composer (other than those with an ego anchored in their long-standing habits) is present at the official ceremony, which impedes others to grow and shine under the pressure of other jealous composers, to whom we hold out a hand to collaborate in the shaping of the future?”

As a company comprising composers and musicians, they defended the potential of AI to expand the capacity of humans for musical creation.

“Our talent is in writing these lines of codes which will create that music. Does the FLAC pretend to impose a universal definition of what is art?”

The beginning of AI creativity

Were FLAC members right in asking the Minister to provide more opportunities to human composers to detriment of an AI composer (that’s nothing more than a very sophisticated tool for composing)?

Isn’t blocking opportunities for AI companies a form of “barricade” against technological progress and new forms of musical creation?

How can we find a balanced solution between impulsing tech initiatives and providing enough opportunities to people who need their jobs to develop professionally and enjoy a sufficient level of well-being?

Just because AIs like AIVA exist, do we need to share our job opportunities with them?

These are difficult questions that we’ve been asking repeatedly, in one form or another, since the origins of culture and technology. AIVA’s case is a reformulation of the eternal clash between humanity and machine, in the sense that AI is starting to triumph in a domain we’ve been jealously guarding: Creativity.

I don’t have the answers but I know two things for sure. First, technological progress, particularly in AI creativity, can’t be stopped just because some people have “an ego anchored in their long-standing habits.” We’ve seen that already with the GPT-3s and DALL·Es of the world. Second, governments have to protect people and provide solutions before we’re dominated by tireless and all-knowing competitors.

Final digression: A hard pill to swallow

Hidden in the debate about work is a more deep and philosophical debate that targets something less prosaic and tightly ingrained in what it means to be human: How would we feel if AI surpassed us in each and every sense of our abilities?

Technology has existed forever, and forever we’ve seen it beating us. Strength, accuracy, speed… We don’t compete with machines in those aspects. Now, AI is conquering, one by one, narrow corners of our intelligence; perception, learning, gaming…

FLAC’s letter has a higher — albeit maybe unintended — warning: Will we allow AI to also surpass us in the features that most intimately define us, like art, creativity, and emotion? Will we be able to accept, assume, and live knowing we’re just — and forever — the second-best species?

Share