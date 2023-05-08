Open-source AI is on fire

Google and OpenAI have no moat

The most viral article this week about open-source AI was published by consulting firm

(

). The leaked document (confirmed real by SemiAnalysis and other trustable sources) was written by a Google senior engineer. He argues that Google and OpenAI have no moat and the open-source community will outcompete them. He suggests Google should join forces with OS AI instead of continuing the current direction of closed research (he talks about Google but the same would apply to OpenAI as well.)

Many have commented on this. Some agree and some disagree. I perceive, expectedly, a bias depending on whether the person is affiliated with a company or is invested in the OS community. We can only wait to see how it all turns out: