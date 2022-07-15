TikTok Is the Perfect Social Media — Here's Why You Should Delete It
When an app has perfected the art of keeping you engaged — run.
TikTok is the best example of social media’s danger when it works perfectly in an imperfect world.
Today I’m going to shift from my usual AI articles to a topic I’ve been wanting to write about for a long time; social media. This one is a bit longish but I promise you it’s worth a read.
Today I won’t be talking about m…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Algorithmic Bridge to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.