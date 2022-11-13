A painter and her self-portrait. Credit: Yasmin via Midjourney

Generative AI is entering a new stage

Emad Mostaque, Stability.ai’s CEO, shared an interesting perspective on the future of generative AI. He thinks we’re close to the “tipping point of quality, cost and speed.”

This means this tech may soon be in the hands of thousands of millions and not just the “small” group that’s now aware it exists—and how revolutionary it’ll be.

Arram Sabeti, one of the first people who had access to GPT-3 already foresaw this in 2020: “The Generative Age: AI will do for content production what the internet did for distribution.” We are almost there now.

Research and development are no longer the bottlenecks. We’re now in the early production stage, and there are few entry barriers.

Once your phone includes generative AI products and services you’ll be just a few clicks away from leveraging the extreme potential they hide. But you’ll have to learn about them first.

That’s my purpose with The Algorithmic Bridge. Most online resources are focused on the technical aspects, but most people don’t care about those.

TAB is tailored to be the door to this amazing world full of opportunities—it’s about what happens inside, as explained to someone who has always lived outside.