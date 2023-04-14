Midjourney

Many of you aren’t writers. But all of you are readers. As such, this matters to you.

I'm sure you're not here for me to spam article after article in a quantity-over-quality fashion. I’m sure you don’t see me as a “content creator” but as someone who shares interesting and/or useful ideas. And I’m sure you wouldn’t want me to outsource my writing to ChatGPT or anything like that.

This article is not a reminder that you should care. Nor is it a call to action to pressure companies to get it right (although I think we should, as we are able). And neither is it a judgment—that's for you to make—on whether AI models like ChatGPT will be a net good or a net bad for society.

It’s just the expression of my current feelings toward the tsunami of language models. Just my responsibility as both someone who writes and someone who reads.