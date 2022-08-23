Author via Stable Diffusion

Although not fully mature, AI is already an advanced technology. But it could evolve even further until it becomes a new species: machina sapiens.

In the 40s and 50s, scientists grew an interest in computers and the brain. The cognitive and computer sciences were newborn fields that opened promising research possibilities: Cybernetics, artificial neural networks, neuroscience, artificial intelligence… Sibling areas of study that came from the same place but headed to very distinct futures.

Some scientists opted for the cognitive sciences, with humans at the core of their investigations. They defended that the priority was to understand our brains and the underpinnings of biological intelligence and consciousness.

Others thought it possible to build an electronic brain similar to ours. For them, understanding the brain came in second place and they dismissed the need to follow biology’s footprints. Why would we assume we can only attain intelligence by taking nature’s path? Biological intelligence emerges in carbon life forms but they didn’t see any apparent limitation to creating artificial intelligence from silicon.

They were so concerned with finding out if it was possible, that they didn’t ask if it was desirable. This story is about that question. What would happen to our society if we achieved that goal? What would happen to our civilization if we, homo sapiens, tried to coexist with our silicon-based counterparts, machina sapiens?

Should AI mimic human biology? The eternal debate

Most experts agree we won’t find AI in the extremes. We may not need to replicate the human brain but we shouldn’t dismiss our evolutionary inheritance either. However, there’s disagreement within this agreement. No one knows how to build truly intelligent AI or how to overcome deep learning’s bottlenecks (models like GPT-3, LaMDA, or DALL·E aren’t significant steps forward at this scale of analysis).

AI can do narrow tasks very well, but can’t generalize. It can’t reason, plan, or interact with the world the way we do (even if Google is trying to). And it’s an easy target of attacks no human would fall for. Because we don’t know which is the correct path toward human-level AI, there are many possible paths.

On the one hand, deep learning advocates defend that we don’t need to blindly follow biology. They argue that neural network-based AI is the only way to attain general artificial intelligence (AGI). In an interview with MIT Technology Review in 2020, Geoffrey Hinton said “I do believe deep learning is going to be able to do everything.” Truth is, a decade of deep learning successes appears to back up these claims. From AlexNet to AlphaFold, to GPT-3 to DALL·E 2 deep learning has time and again reaffirmed its reigning position in AI.

They’re convinced deep learning is the way to AGI, even if it needs some breakthroughs. Self-supervised learning and the transformer architecture are some of the latest arguments in favor of this view, but there are other less convincing aspects. In a study published last year in Science, Yiota Poirazi and her team discovered that biological neurons are even more complex than we previously thought, whereas artificial neurons are built assuming that biological neurons are “dumb calculators of basic math.”

If AI neurons are significantly less complex than human neurons, don’t all scaling arguments lose their value? You can’t compare the number of parameters and synapses because that’s not an apples-to-apples comparison.

This is why, on the other hand, some people say the AI community needs to pay attention to nature—and that AGI researchers and developers are on for a daunting task. Not in vain, the human brain is considered the “most complex thing in the universe.” Our brain is the only instance we have of what we want to build, it seems reasonable to remember that.

Even more problematic is the fact that we don’t understand the brain and, as Professor Sir Robin Murray foretells, “We won’t be able to.” To build other technologies, we can extract the underlying laws and principles behind the events we try to model. Planes don’t fly like birds, but they sure follow the physical laws of aerodynamics and fluid dynamics. We can’t do that just yet for brains because neuroscience isn’t mature enough.

For these reasons, professor Gary Marcus argues we should look into the human brain. “We need to take inspiration from nature.” Marcus defends the hybrid model approach to AGI. He claims we should integrate the power of deep learning with older paradigms, such as symbolic AI. Data-driven and knowledge-driven AI systems combined could be more capable than the sum of their parts.

Both sides of the debate hold strong arguments, but it seems no one is paying attention to the bigger picture. Thinking about AGI in biological terms falls short to tackle the social dilemma. Let’s get back to the missing question I mentioned earlier: Let’s imagine we live in a multi-species society, isn’t it reasonable to think we should make AI more human even if it’s the less optimal solution? Do we really think we could build AGI for it to remain a slave of our needs and desires?