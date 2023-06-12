Sam Altman says he worries making ChatGPT was 'something really bad' given potential AI risks (Spriha Srivastava on Business Insider): "What I lose the most sleep over is the hypothetical idea that we already have done something really bad by launching ChatGPT," Altman told Satyan Gajwani, the vice chairman of Times Internet, at an event on Wednesday organized by the Economic Times. Altman said he was worried that "maybe there was something hard and complicated" that his team had missed when working on the chatbot.”

Sam Altman says OpenAI won’t go public now because he may have to make ‘a very strange decision’ that investors will disagree with (Rachel Shin on Fortune): “In terms of decision-making, Altman said he wants full autonomy from OpenAI shareholders, saying in Abu Dhabi that ‘the chance that we have to make a very strange decision someday is nontrivial.’ Altman didn’t clarify what a ‘very strange decision’ could look like, but added, ‘I don’t want to be sued by…public market, Wall Street, etc.’”

OpenAI CEO Calls for Collaboration With China to Counter AI Risks (Karen Hao on WSJ): Dialing in from overseas to a packed conference in Beijing on Saturday to widespread cheers in the audience, Altman emphasized the importance of collaboration between American and Chinese researchers to mitigate the risks of AI systems … ‘China has some of the best AI talent in the world,’ Altman said. ‘So I really hope Chinese AI researchers will make great contributions here.’”

Intelligence as a “fundamental property of matter” (Bilawal Sidhu): “Q: ‘After doing AI for so long, what have you learned about humans?’ Sam Altman: ‘I grew up implicitly thinking that intelligence was this, like really special human thing and kind of somewhat magical. And I now think that it's sort of a fundamental property of matter...’”