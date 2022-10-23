A unicorn. Credit: Author via Midjourney

After one month (four rounds) of WYMHM, I will try a new format.

Writing two in-depth pieces and a 2500-word column has taken my bandwidth to its limit—so much so that I was starting to sacrifice quality for quantity.

Because one of the core features of TAB’s content is high quality, I’ve decided that I won’t include such extensive commentary on WYMHM posts for the moment. I’ll still share relevant links with you with a headline and a few short descriptive sentences so you can easily choose to click on those that interest you.

Everything else stays the same.

I feel like I’m making a lot of changes—please, bear with me while I try to make this work for all of us!

Also, because I did an AMA last Sunday, this week’s WYMHM will include news and events from the 10th to the 23rd of October.

Open-source generative AI for audio/music is around the corner