Loab is Stable Diffusion’s Monster. Credit: Supercomposite

Introducing: What You May Have Missed

I’m launching a new Sunday (afternoon CET) column for The Algorithmic Bridge (TAB) entitled “What You May Have Missed” (WYMHM). This is what you have to know:

WYMHM is a bi-weekly (twice a month) news summary comprising key interesting and/or useful links—often not easy to come across—curated by me and related to the main TAB topics.

Besides the links, I’ll write an overview paragraph(s) to give you a brief idea of what happened and another paragraph(s) (more subjective-ish) on why it’s relevant and the consequences and potential implications to spark your interest.

I’ll focus on timely news but will occasionally share older—but still relevant—links that may have gone unnoticed. I’ll include 5-7 news events per week (give or take), often linking to several sources per topic.

The news and events shared through WYMHM won’t be covered as standalone TAB articles unless the topic requires an in-depth analysis/review.

All WYMHM posts will be exclusive to paid subscribers. It’s an additional resource to thank you for your invaluable contribution to TAB.

As always, any feedback is very welcome. Let’s get started with the first issue!