The Algorithmic Bridge will turn one on June 13th! I will publish a longer post on my experience but today I want to do something light. Something different.
These open threads are usually AMAs where I answer your questions. That’s useful for you to know me but today I want to know YOU. There are almost 13,000 of us in TAB and only I get to talk. That’s hogging!
TAB is an amazing community of AI enthusiasts and deep thinkers but we don’t know each other. I thought we could introduce ourselves, you know, just anything you’re comfortable sharing: what you do, what you’re interested in (besides AI), which unexpected path led you here…!
I’d personally like to know what you value from TAB and what you expect from me. Don’t hesitate to be honest—we can only grow together!
I will be online for the rest of the evening and will continue to check your comments in the coming days. You can, of course, ask me questions if you have them (like an AMA).
“In the impersonality of the internet, it’s easy to forget that we’re all people at the other end of the screen.” - someone at any point during the 21st century, probably.
Thanks for being a vital part of this tiny corner of the web that is The Algorithmic Bridge!
- Alberto
Hi, Alberto - congrats on your posting anniversary! My background is in information security and risk management, so I'm inclined to approach new AI developments with a combination of curiosity, interest, and respectful caution. I enjoy your perspective since it's balanced and nuanced - aspects in short supply in conversations on this topic! I'm always happy to see your posts arrive and look forward to many more.
My job is tutoring neurodiverse university students. I also make music and art in my spare time. Obviously, AI is having an impact in all those areas so I’m keen to keep on top of developments.
Enjoy your work so thanks!
This is a great initiative, appreciate it, yes human intelligence is all about gathering diverse perspectives per topic/context and then helping others who explore that context during their lifetime with most relevant responses quickly and clearly. Keep up the good work Alberto. My topic of interest would be how we could help AI make humans do a lot more than just asking machines to do it for them. How about AI as a great coach to start with. In our culture S/he would be a Guru
Hello Alberto
I always make time for your newsletters and I very much appreciate your balanced perspective.
Your piece on the letters about the existential risks of AI that was a fresh perspective on the theme. I am most worried about the socio-economic risks that will come to pass. Not if something goes terribly wrong but if things run smoothly for the next decade or so. Our society uses money for allocating scarce resources and money is the price for people selling their time. A very large percentage of people with mediocre skills may not find buyers for their time in the future. How will they live? This is too large a problem for current transfer mechanisms.
Hi, can you please explain your logo? It doesn't look so much like a bridge as maybe a motocross daredevil's up-ramp to fly off into the void. Is that the metaphor you intend? Maybe a sigmoid would work better both gravitationally and as an AI-pertinent image?
Thanks for the opportunity Alberto. I’m Paul, an experienced pilot (formerly naval aviator/ corporate/ freight/ airline) who has lost his medical certification prior to “retirement”. I’m striving to reinvent myself and hopefully leverage AI as a useful toolset in a serendipitously fortunate era that has gained significant traction in this capability. I’m curious to see how it will help both individuals and civilisation in the aggregate. It’s all so fascinating!
My interests are the creative yet unforeseen applications of AI; and also Seasteading; and the electrification of transport (boats, aircraft, cars), and the general arc of civilisation, whether the players are based on substrates of carbon, silicon or a blend of those. I’m also interested in the Differential Human as a species: the pronounced bifurcation between those who embrace opportunities born of new technologies (Techno-Sapiens), being those who adopt new visions so as to thrive and advance Protopian approaches to prosperity. As opposed to those humans who decide to retreat because the new technologies and opportunities are all too intimidating or scary, and have decide to either embrace retrograde behaviours, or resist or shrink from all challenges and become inconsequentialists, becoming only willing to take up space until they die, having chosen comfort and ease until oblivion finds them. I’m fascinated by this bifurcation, which is often, I sense, a personal mindset or choice. Transposed into an earlier era, it would be like the devision between people who became fascinated with the vast potential of the aeroplane (life being far more dull before its presence), as opposed to those who rather despised the aeroplane and all it represents. Well I know what camp I’d fall into.
Remember when you signed up to @home projects, but finally found the one which seemed the best, so you stuck with that one even when the main gpu system died. But you continued it on the business laptop at a much slower rate. And you really thought others would sign up too because it was so interesting and useful and helpful. Well, that's me except no one else signed up or gave computing time to finding pulars and gravitational waves, the next big telescope tech. Well I'm from a place where signing up to that is a very lonely place, much like AI is here right now too. Not one person I know is interested. Why? Can an entire population of friends not check out the new, the free! So I go it alone, first with chatGPT then Dall-E 2 but using the bing version. I'm just looking for interesting new prompts. Things I won't think of. Things chatGPT doesn't tell you, no matter how complex or multifaceted! So I'm just going to say one word. Hello.
Appreciate your efforts here!
I've friend coming over this eve for a BBQ that is a data scientist for a large university.
I've been poking him about AI is going to do to his job/profession.
Any suggestions on tools for data analysis for him to start exploring with?
I've seen what gpt can do with data but not sure this is the best for him.
Thanks
Congrats on 13,000 subs and major props on the persistence and consistency of publishing TAB for an entire year!
Thanks for your writing and perspectives, Alberto -- late last year it kept me up to date on happenings, and I liked the OpenAI fooled us and FLI letter not working pieces this year. I'm not in AI per se, but as a product/growth leader, ex founder and someone who has spent a decade plus trying to figure out how to better educate and empower people from cradle to career, I'm following the developments with keen interest and trying to develop my own point of view, especially on the 2nd and 3rd order impacts of AI/the next generation being chatgpt-native.
I am a computer scientist/mathematician/storyteller and was inspired by TAB to set up a substack combining science and storytelling (theshadowlands). Prior to TAB I had no idea substack existed. My main interest is automating programming. So of course the recent AI applications held my interest, limited as they still are on that front. I like TAB's balanced representation.
One of the only emails I never delete. Thanks for all your work.
I'm a social worker - clinical and I work off the side of my desk in affordable housing development. BA in Phil at UBC got me on the AI road in 1980s. Love your thoughtful commentary and analysis. I get the tech news all day long elsewhere. Good to have the big picture.
Congrats Alberto, best wishes for the future and keep the good work!
Keep the Great Work!
