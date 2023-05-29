A majority of Americans have heard of ChatGPT, but few have tried it themselves. (Emily A. Vogels on Pew Research Center): “About six-in-ten U.S. adults (58%) are familiar with ChatGPT” but “Just 14% of U.S. adults have tried [it].” Among that 14%, only 15% have found it “extremely useful” for work, education, or entertainment. That’s 2% of all US adults. 20% have found it “very useful.” In total, people who find ChatGPT significantly useful are 1 in 20. 5%. This is a lot of people but given the amount of attention and coverage generative AI—and ChatGPT—receives, it feels quite too little. Maybe we’re calling it a revolution too soon? And if it’s too soon, why say it at all?

Falcon-40B: Falcon “is the best open-source model currently available. Falcon-40B outperforms LLaMA, StableLM, RedPajama, MPT, etc. … features an architecture optimized for inference ... [and] it is made available under a license allowing commercial use.” Here’s the Hugging Face Open LLM Leaderboard.

Jim Fan: “GPT-4 unlocks a new paradigm: “training” is code execution rather than gradient descent. “Trained model” is a codebase of skills that Voyager iteratively composes, rather than matrices of floats. We are pushing no-gradient architecture to its limit.”

Introducing speech-to-text, text-to-speech, and more for 1,100+ languages. (META blog): Yann LeCun: “MMS: Massively Multilingual Speech. Can do speech2text and text speech in 1100 languages. Can recognize 4000 spoken languages. Code and models available under the CC-BY-NC 4.0 license. half the word error rate of Whisper.”

CoDi: Any-to-Any Generation via Composable Diffusion. (GitHub) “We present Composable Diffusion (CoDi), a novel generative model capable of generating any combination of output modalities, such as language, image, video, or audio, from any combination of input modalities … This allows CoDi to freely condition on any input combination and generate any group of modalities, even if they are not present in the training data.”