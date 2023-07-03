Google DeepMind’s CEO Says Its Next Algorithm Will Eclipse ChatGPT (Will Knight on Wired): “DeepMind’s Gemini, which is still in development, is a large language model that works with text and is similar in nature to GPT-4, which powers ChatGPT. But Hassabis says his team will combine that technology with techniques used in AlphaGo, aiming to give the system new capabilities such as planning or the ability to solve problems.”

European companies sound alarm over draft AI law (Javier Espinoza on the Financial Times): “Dozens of Europe’s largest companies, including Germany’s Siemens and France’s Airbus, have spoken out against proposed EU artificial intelligence regulation, saying the rules risk harming competitiveness yet fail to deal with potential challenges. The companies, in an open letter signed by more than 150 executives, told Europe’s institutions that AI offered the “chance to rejoin the technological avant-garde” but regulation that was too tough could stifle that opportunity.”

Rachel Metz: “OpenAI has been sued 2x this week over its training data for ChatGPT and DALL-E—first in a suit seeking class-action status and now by authors Paul G. Tremblay and Mona Awad. They'll be interesting cases to watch.”

Through a Glass Darkly (Scott Alexander on Asterisk): “So I claim that our canonical best guess, based on current forecasting methods, is that we will develop “transformative AI” able to do anything humans can do sometime between 10 and 40 years from now. These forecasts aren’t very good, but unless you have more expertise than the experts, are more super than the superforecasters, or have a more detailed model than the modelers, your attempt to invent a different number on the spot to compensate for their supposed biases will be even worse.”