What You May Have Missed #34
Top 5 picks: Will Google DeepMind's Gemini eclipse ChatGPT? / Alarm over AI Act draft / OpenAI 2x sued this week / Scott Alexander on the value of AGI predictions / Inflection AI $1.3 billion funding
Top 5 Picks
Google DeepMind’s CEO Says Its Next Algorithm Will Eclipse ChatGPT (Will Knight on Wired): “DeepMind’s Gemini, which is still in development, is a large language model that works with text and is similar in nature to GPT-4, which powers ChatGPT. But Hassabis says his team will combine that technology with techniques used in AlphaGo, aiming to give the system new capabilities such as planning or the ability to solve problems.”
European companies sound alarm over draft AI law (Javier Espinoza on the Financial Times): “Dozens of Europe’s largest companies, including Germany’s Siemens and France’s Airbus, have spoken out against proposed EU artificial intelligence regulation, saying the rules risk harming competitiveness yet fail to deal with potential challenges. The companies, in an open letter signed by more than 150 executives, told Europe’s institutions that AI offered the “chance to rejoin the technological avant-garde” but regulation that was too tough could stifle that opportunity.”
Rachel Metz: “OpenAI has been sued 2x this week over its training data for ChatGPT and DALL-E—first in a suit seeking class-action status and now by authors Paul G. Tremblay and Mona Awad. They'll be interesting cases to watch.”
Through a Glass Darkly (Scott Alexander on Asterisk): “So I claim that our canonical best guess, based on current forecasting methods, is that we will develop “transformative AI” able to do anything humans can do sometime between 10 and 40 years from now. These forecasts aren’t very good, but unless you have more expertise than the experts, are more super than the superforecasters, or have a more detailed model than the modelers, your attempt to invent a different number on the spot to compensate for their supposed biases will be even worse.”
Inflection AI announces $1.3 billion of funding led by current investors, Microsoft, and NVIDIA (Inflection AI blog): “Inflection AI today announced that the company has raised $1.3 billion in a fresh round of funding led by Microsoft, Reid Hoffman, Bill Gates, Eric Schmidt, and new investor NVIDIA. The new funding brings the total raised by the company to $1.525 billion … [The startup is also] building the largest AI cluster in the world comprising 22,000 NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs.”
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Algorithmic Bridge to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.