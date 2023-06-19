OpenLLaMA: An Open Reproduction of LLaMA (GitHub, Hugging Face): “TL;DR: we are releasing our public preview of OpenLLaMA, a permissively licensed open source reproduction of Meta AI’s LLaMA 7B and 13B trained on the RedPajama dataset. Our model weights can serve as the drop in replacement of LLaMA in existing implementations. We also provide a smaller 3B variant of LLaMA model.”

Introducing Voicebox: The first generative AI model for speech to generalize across tasks with state-of-the-art performance (Meta AI): “Like generative systems for images and text, Voicebox creates outputs in a vast variety of styles, and it can create outputs from scratch as well as modify a sample it’s given. But instead of creating a picture or a passage of text, Voicebox produces high-quality audio clips … because of the potential risks of misuse, we are not making the Voicebox model or code publicly available at this time.”

Survey reveals AI’s impact on the developer experience (Inbal Shani on GitHub): “We surveyed 500 U.S.-based developers at companies with 1,000-plus employees about how managers should consider developer productivity, collaboration, and AI coding tools … 92% of U.S.-based developers are already using AI coding tools both in and outside of work … 70% say AI coding tools will offer them an advantage at work and cite better code quality, completion time, and resolving incidents as some of the top anticipated benefits.” Grady Booch has a different reading of the results.