Weekly Top Picks #64
Google Gemma / Mistral Large / Google Genie / Stable Diffusion 3 / Suno v3 / Nvidia GEAR / Gemini's problem / Midjourney x Grok
The week at a glance
Google Gemma: A new family of state-of-the-art open models
The new Mistral Large is comparable to GPT-4
Google Genie: A game-making AI
Stable Diffusion 3
Suno v3 (text-to-music AI model)
Nvidia GEAR: Generalist Embodied Agent Research
Gemini anti-whiteness problem from an ethicist’s point of view
Potential partnership between Midjourney and xAI (Grok)
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Algorithmic Bridge to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.