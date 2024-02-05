Weekly Top Picks #61
Gemini Ultra / Deepfakes' complex problem / GPT-4 as a leveler / How Meta benefits from OS AI / AI to affect tech jobs mainly / Google's Imagen 2 / Microsoft and OpenAI to fund Figure / The trust flip
The week at a glance
Leak: Google DeepMind’s Gemini Ultra is coming out on Wednesday
The very real and very complex problem of deepfakes
New study: GPT-4 acts as a leveler on law-related tasks
Mark Zuckerberg explains how Meta benefits from open-source
Generative AI’s biggest impact will be in banking and tech
Google DeepMind’s latest image generator: Imagen 2
Microsoft and OpenAI to fund humanoid robot startup Figure
The trust flip: How generative AI changes our belief system
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Algorithmic Bridge to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.