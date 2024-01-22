Weekly Top Picks #59
AGI timelines / DeepMind leaking talent / Transformer vs diffusion / AI doom status seeking / Best Davos AI panel / DeepMind's AlphaGeometry / Altman's AI chip fab
The week at a glance
When might AI outsmart us? It depends on who you ask
Google DeepMind scientists in talks to leave and form AI startup
Transformer models vs diffusion models
AI doom fear as ‘subconscious status-seeking’
Best Davos AI panel: The expanding universe of generative AI models
AlphaGeometry: An Olympiad-level AI system for geometry
Altman seeks to raise billions for network of AI chip factories
