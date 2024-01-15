Weekly Top Picks #58
Rabbit R1 / Sleeper agents / RLHF replacement / GPT Store and ChatGPT Team / AGI beliefs are axiomatic / Bullshit as a service / Optimus folds a shirt
The week at a glance
Rabbit R1 and the emergence of agentic AI devices
Sleeper Agents: AI models can learn deception to overcome safety techniques
Direct Preference Optimization: A better version of RLHF?
OpenAI GPT Store and ChatGPT Team releases
Are large language models shortening the AGI timelines?
How AI became the enabler of the Bullshit as a Service model
Tesla Optimus folds a t-shirt
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Algorithmic Bridge to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.