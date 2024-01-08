Weekly Top Picks #57
OpenAI’s response to the NYT / Andrej Karpathy's new name for AI / Generative AI plagiarism problem / 2024 the year of robotics? / In defense of hallucinations / Andrew Ng with OpenAI against the NYT
The week at a glance
OpenAI’s response to the NYT: The suit is without merit
Andrej Karpathy is looking for a new name for AI
Generative AI has a plagiarism problem
Is 2024 the year of a ‘ChatGPT moment’ for robotics?
Hallucinations may not be the bug we think they are
Does the NYT have a strong technical case?
