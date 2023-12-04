Weekly Top Picks #54
Altman vs Toner / OpenAI neuromorphic AI / AWS chatbot / Gemini delayed (again) / Vibrant visual AI space / Llamafile / Open-source catching up / Chinese AI = US AI / AI ending human jobs?
The week at a glance
The inside story of Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI
OpenAI agreed to buy $51 million of AI chips from a startup backed by CEO Sam Altman
AWS unveils AI chatbot and assistant, taking aim at OpenAI
Google Postpones Big AI Launch as OpenAI Zooms Ahead
Many, many advances in the vibrant visual AI space
Llamafile is the new best way to run a LLM on your own computer
ChatGPT's one-year anniversary: Are open-source large language models catching up?
Chinese AI models are at the level of the American ones
Reports of AI ending human labour may be greatly exaggerated
