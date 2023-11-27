I didn’t publish the weekly top picks column last Monday because the OpenAI crisis was still unfolding. That means I’ve accumulated two week’s worth of news and events to share with you. I will try to fit as many entries as I can while keeping it tight — so many things have happened these two weeks!

This review will focus mostly on releases and announcements more than essays and articles. As always, here’s a quick overview for free subscribers so that you consider going premium to get the whole thing.

There’s a lot to digest but don't panic; I’ve shortened each entry as much as I could so that it doesn’t get too overwhelming.

The week(s) at a glance

Q-star: AI breakthrough or hype?

Must watch: Andrej Karpathy’s intro to large language models

Why GPT-4 doesn’t pass the Turing Test

ChatGPT with voice for all free users

Geoffrey Hinton vs Yann LeCun on AI risk

Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion Video

Frontier AI (e.g., GPT-4) is all about compression, not intelligence

Claude 2.1 has a 200K-token context window

Is the next AI breakthrough synthetic data or new architectures?

Ilya Sutskever TED talk: The exciting, perilous journey toward AGI

Microsoft’s Orca 2: Teaching small language models how to reason

AI-generated songs: The decoupling of consumption and creativity

Google delays release of Gemini AI that aims to compete with OpenAI

Latent Consistency Models: The future of drawing

Nvidia ChipNeMo: Designers tap generative AI for a chip assist

Meta AI’s Emu Video: Text-to-video generation

DeepMind’s Lyria: Transforming the future of music creation

Mistral AI CEO explains his stance on the EU AI Act

Virtual AI tutors tailored for kids are coming to online schools

UK will refrain from regulating AI ‘in the short term’

Tldraw: No code AI tools are getting magical

DeepMind’s GraphCast: AI model for faster and more accurate global weather forecasting

Jimmy Apples leaks OpenAI will have a 1-10B model > GPT-4 by the end of 2025

Get 20% off a group subscription