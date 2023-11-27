Weekly Top Picks #53
Q* / Karpathy LLMs / GPT-4 Turing Test / ChatGPT voice / Hinton vs LeCun / SD Video / Claude 2.1 / Sutskever TED talk / Orca 2 / LCMs / Lyria / ChipNeMo / GraphCast / Emu / Tldraw / and more
I didn’t publish the weekly top picks column last Monday because the OpenAI crisis was still unfolding. That means I’ve accumulated two week’s worth of news and events to share with you. I will try to fit as many entries as I can while keeping it tight — so many things have happened these two weeks!
This review will focus mostly on releases and announcements more than essays and articles. As always, here’s a quick overview for free subscribers so that you consider going premium to get the whole thing.
There’s a lot to digest but don't panic; I’ve shortened each entry as much as I could so that it doesn’t get too overwhelming.
The week(s) at a glance
Q-star: AI breakthrough or hype?
Must watch: Andrej Karpathy’s intro to large language models
Why GPT-4 doesn’t pass the Turing Test
ChatGPT with voice for all free users
Geoffrey Hinton vs Yann LeCun on AI risk
Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion Video
Frontier AI (e.g., GPT-4) is all about compression, not intelligence
Claude 2.1 has a 200K-token context window
Is the next AI breakthrough synthetic data or new architectures?
Ilya Sutskever TED talk: The exciting, perilous journey toward AGI
Microsoft’s Orca 2: Teaching small language models how to reason
AI-generated songs: The decoupling of consumption and creativity
Google delays release of Gemini AI that aims to compete with OpenAI
Latent Consistency Models: The future of drawing
Nvidia ChipNeMo: Designers tap generative AI for a chip assist
Meta AI’s Emu Video: Text-to-video generation
DeepMind’s Lyria: Transforming the future of music creation
Mistral AI CEO explains his stance on the EU AI Act
Virtual AI tutors tailored for kids are coming to online schools
UK will refrain from regulating AI ‘in the short term’
Tldraw: No code AI tools are getting magical
DeepMind’s GraphCast: AI model for faster and more accurate global weather forecasting
Jimmy Apples leaks OpenAI will have a 1-10B model > GPT-4 by the end of 2025
