Weekly Top Picks #52
GPTs / Humane Pin / Struggle to GPT-5 / Bill Gates on AI agents / Amazon Olympus / Nvidia's China AI chips / LLM role play / EU AI Act in jeopardy / GPT-4 Turbo on ChatGPT / The transformer visualized
The week at a glance
What people are creating with GPTs
Is the Humane AI Pin the next iPhone?
OpenAI CEO sees uphill struggle to GPT-5
Bill Gates: AI is about to completely change how you use computers
Amazon plans to surpass OpenAI’s ChatGPT with a new multimillion project: Olympus
Nvidia’s new China AI Chips circumvent US restrictions
A cure for anthropomorphism: Role play with large language models
EU’s AI Act negotiations hit the brakes over foundation models
GPT-4 Turbo is on ChatGPT
The transformer visualized
