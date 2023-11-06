Weekly Top Picks #51
OpenAI DevDay / xAI's Grok / Pessimists Archive / Cruise's mistake / RedPajama v2 / Microsoft's Phi-1.5 / Ilya documentary / US Executive Order and UK Safety Summit
The week at a glance
OpenAI DevDay
xAI’s Grok-1: A rival to OpenAI’s ChatGPT?
The Pessimist’s Archive: A past full of fear of technology
Cruise’s mistake: A huge blow to the promise of self-driving technology
AI companies are not running out of data: RedPajama-Data-v2
Microsoft pushes the boundaries of small AI models with big breakthrough
Ilya: The AI scientist shaping the world
AI regulation: US Executive Order and UK Safety Summit
