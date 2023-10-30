Weekly Top Picks #50
Biden AI Executive Order / GPT-4 update / New Hinton-Bengio report / GPT-3.5-turbo is 20B params / Boston Dynamics' Spot + ChatGPT / Ilya Sutskever on ChatGPT / GOMA = Big AI / 2023 AI in review
This week at a glance
Initial reactions to the White House AI Executive Order
GPT-4 update: Thin-wrappers, full multimodality, and prompt injections
New Hinton-Bengio report: Managing AI risks in an era of rapid progress
Good news for open source AI: GPT-3.5-turbo is 20B parameters
Boston Dynamics’ robot dog, Spot, is now connected to ChatGPT. What’s next?
Ilya Sutskever, OpenAI’s chief scientist, on his hopes and fears for the future of AI
GOMA solidifies: Google to Commit $2 Billion to Anthropic
A great review of AI and open source in 2023
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Algorithmic Bridgeto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.