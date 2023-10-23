Weekly Top Picks #49
AI-generated video propaganda / AI industry gets an F on transparency / The BAH method / GPT-4V + DALL-E 3 loop / Will GPT-5 meet expectations? / Techno-optimism / Analogy of raw models vs. APIs
This week at a glance
AI-generated political propaganda: Jill Biden calls for Gaza ceasefire
How transparent are foundation model developers? Hint: Not much
The Best Available Human: A pragmatic approach to AI
The GPT-4V - DALL-E 3 recursive loop
OpenAI stopped working on Arrakis — what does that mean for GPT-5?
The Techno-Optimist Manifesto and responses
A good analogy to think of raw models (e.g. Llama) vs. APIs (e.g. GPT-4)
