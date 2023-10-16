Artificial general intelligence is already here

Visual prompt injection on GPT-4V: A new kind of attack

When your AI says she loves you — the future of human-AI relationships?

State of AI Report 2023: All that’s happened in AI this year

The new AI panic; a new battle line between the US and China

Analysts predict generative AI will get a ‘cold shower’ in 2024

Is GitHub Copliot losing money or not?