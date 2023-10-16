Weekly Top Picks #48
AGI is here / GPT-4V prompt injection / Future human-AI relationships / State of AI report / New US-China battle line / Generative AI "cold shower" / Copilot losing money / OpenAI autonomous agents
This week at a glance
Artificial general intelligence is already here
Visual prompt injection on GPT-4V: A new kind of attack
When your AI says she loves you — the future of human-AI relationships?
State of AI Report 2023: All that’s happened in AI this year
The new AI panic; a new battle line between the US and China
Analysts predict generative AI will get a ‘cold shower’ in 2024
Is GitHub Copliot losing money or not?
OpenAI might release its own autonomous agents soon
