Weekly Top Picks #46
Karpathy: LLMs are the next OS / AI iPhone / GPT-4V examples / Viral AI writer / AG letter+WGA contract / Mistral 7B / Meta Connect / Sam Altman's profile / Microsoft's dependence of OpenAI / DALL-E 3
This week at a glance
Andrej Karpathy: LLMs are not chatbots but the kernels of a new OS
Jony Ive and Sam Altman to build an “iPhone for AI”?
13 crazy examples + new Microsoft paper on GPT-4 Vision
Confessions of a viral AI writer: In favor and against AI writing
Authors and writers push back: AG open letter + WGA contract 2023
Mistral 7B: The best 7B model to date, open source, and non-lobotomized
Meta Connect 2023: Meta AI assistant, Llama 2 and Emu, and AI glasses
Sam Altman: The Oppenheimer of Our Age
How Microsoft is trying to lessen its addiction to OpenAI
DALL-E 3 is available on Bing Image Creator
