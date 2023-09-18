OpenAI vs. Google to release the first strong multimodal language model

AI’s impact on how we work: Centaurs and Cyborgs on the Jagged Frontier.

How to do the new viral Stable Diffusion + ControlNet trend in AI art.

Best humans still outperform AI in a creative divergent thinking task.

Why was GPT invented in the US and not in China?

Can Large Language Models Reason? Somewhat, but not there yet.

LLMs as optimizers: LMs are better than humans at prompting LMs

Europe’s commitment to handling AI risk

Azeem Azhar interview with Sam Altman