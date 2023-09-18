Weekly Top Picks #44
Gemini vs GPT-4 / The jagged AI frontier / New AI art trend / Creativity: humans>AI / AI reasoning / LMs as optimizers / Europe on AI x-risk / Altman interview / ChatGPT in the US? / Schumer's meeting
This week at a glance
OpenAI vs. Google to release the first strong multimodal language model
AI’s impact on how we work: Centaurs and Cyborgs on the Jagged Frontier.
How to do the new viral Stable Diffusion + ControlNet trend in AI art.
Best humans still outperform AI in a creative divergent thinking task.
Why was GPT invented in the US and not in China?
Can Large Language Models Reason? Somewhat, but not there yet.
LLMs as optimizers: LMs are better than humans at prompting LMs
Europe’s commitment to handling AI risk
Azeem Azhar interview with Sam Altman
Inside the Senate’s Private AI Meeting With Tech’s Billionaire Elites
