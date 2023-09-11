Weekly Top Picks #43
Elon Musk on the future of AI / Can LLMs learn from 1 example? / Apple Ajax / Wired's feature on OpenAI / Falcon 180B / Midjourney's CEO untold story / TIME 100 AI
This week at a glance
Inside Elon Musk's Struggle for the Future of AI.
Can LLMs learn from a single example?
Apple Ajax GPT: Apple Boosts Spending to Develop Conversational AI.
What OpenAI really wants—and why no one outside OpenAI can understand it.
Spread Your Wings: Falcon 180B is here.
How Midjourney’s Founder Built an AI Winner While Rejecting Venture Capital.
TIME’s list of 100 people to watch in AI.
