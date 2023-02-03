Hi everyone,
Haven’t done one of these in a while. We recently passed 8,000 subscribers on TAB! so I decided it’s time for another open AMA session to celebrate!!As usual, you can ask me about pretty much anything: AI (current trends, predictions, companies, models, etc.), writing, Substack, my background, future plans… whatever!
And, of course, about The Topic—ChatGPT. What are my thoughts, its virtues and flaws, the consequences and implications across areas, in education or industry, and its role in the future of AI.
Bring in the questions. I’ll try to answer all of them!
-Alberto
Thread #8: Ask Me Anything (AMA)
