Hi everyone!
It’s been a month and a half since my last thread, and just today we passed 5,000 subscribers on The Algorithmic Bridge!!! We’re growing reaaally fast and I’m super thankful for your support, engagement, and appreciation!!
As always, this week has been full of AI news and events. But, even with NeurIPS 2022 ongoing, ChatGPT has clearly overshadowed everything else. I covered the news on OpenAI’s latest model here.
I won’t do a WYMHM today, but don’t worry, next week I’ll include what I’m leaving out this week. I’ll take this opportunity—and the fact that we’ve crossed the 5K subs mark!—to do another AMA session and welcome all new subscribers.
As always, you can ask me about AI (current trends, predictions, companies, models, etc.), writing, Substack, my background, future plans, thoughts on any topic… whatever! Of course, you can also ask me about ChatGPT and GPT-4.
So, bring in the questions. I’ll try to answer all of them!
-Alberto
Thread #6: Ask Me Anything (AMA)
