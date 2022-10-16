Hi everyone! I want to do something different this Sunday.
It’s been 3 months since I did my first AMA. We were 1,500 subscribers back then.
We’re very close to 3,500 now—thank you so much for your support!!
I’ll be doing another AMA today: You can ask me about AI (current trends, predictions, companies, models, etc.), about writing, Substack, my background, future plans, thoughts on any topic… whatever!
So, bring in the questions! (I’ll be around for the next few hours)
-Alberto
0 subscriptions will be displayed on your profile (edit)
Skip for now
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
Thread #5: Ask Me Anything (AMA)
Hi everyone! I want to do something different this Sunday.
It’s been 3 months since I did my first AMA. We were 1,500 subscribers back then.
We’re very close to 3,500 now—thank you so much for your support!!
I’ll be doing another AMA today: You can ask me about AI (current trends, predictions, companies, models, etc.), about writing, Substack, my background, future plans, thoughts on any topic… whatever!
So, bring in the questions! (I’ll be around for the next few hours)
-Alberto
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.