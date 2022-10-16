The Algorithmic Bridge

Thread #5: Ask Me Anything (AMA)

Alberto Romero
Comment25

Hi everyone! I want to do something different this Sunday.

It’s been 3 months since I did my first AMA. We were 1,500 subscribers back then.

We’re very close to 3,500 now—thank you so much for your support!!

I’ll be doing another AMA today: You can ask me about AI (current trends, predictions, companies, models, etc.), about writing, Substack, my background, future plans, thoughts on any topic… whatever!

So, bring in the questions! (I’ll be around for the next few hours)

-Alberto

Share
© 2022 Alberto Romero
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Publish on Substack Get the app
Substack is the home for great writing