The Algorithmic Bridge

Thread 3#: AI & Life After Work

Alberto Romero
Comment11

AI is going to impact industries in unprecedented ways. Both blue- and white-collar workers are just starting to feel the effects. From fully-automatized factories to autonomous vehicles to creativity-focused language/generative models, AI is revolutionizing our relationship with work.

Work is multifaceted in the sense that it not only covers our financial needs. As I wrote previously, “there’s a higher-level necessity of self-realization and fulfillment: Work gives life meaning.”

Here are some questions for us to discuss. Feel free to ask/answer any other questions you may have on this.

  • What’s your job? Do you think AI can threaten your job/industry?

  • Do you think you could, as an individual, get around it and develop the skills needed in an AI-driven industry? Do you think governments should implement collective solutions like UBI?

  • How would you approach life after work? Do you think we humans are inherently tied to working or can we find meaning elsewhere?

Thanks!

Share
© 2022 Alberto Romero
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Publish on Substack Get the app
Substack is the home for great writing