AI is going to impact industries in unprecedented ways. Both blue- and white-collar workers are just starting to feel the effects. From fully-automatized factories to autonomous vehicles to creativity-focused language/generative models, AI is revolutionizing our relationship with work.
Work is multifaceted in the sense that it not only covers our financial needs. As I wrote previously, “there’s a higher-level necessity of self-realization and fulfillment: Work gives life meaning.”
Here are some questions for us to discuss. Feel free to ask/answer any other questions you may have on this.
What’s your job? Do you think AI can threaten your job/industry?
Do you think you could, as an individual, get around it and develop the skills needed in an AI-driven industry? Do you think governments should implement collective solutions like UBI?
How would you approach life after work? Do you think we humans are inherently tied to working or can we find meaning elsewhere?
Thanks!
Thread 3#: AI & Life After Work
