I’m out on vacation this week so instead of the usual long-form posts, I’ll do a couple of discussion threads (I have two thought-provoking articles coming next week!)
With the news on Meta AI’s BlenderBot 3, I’ve been thinking about how close we are to large language models (LLMs) being embedded in services like Siri or Alexa. Tech companies have already deployed AI systems—more mature, although that doesn’t mean they work perfectly—as features of services installed in smartphones, cameras, and other devices.
Some examples are object detection in Roombas, face recognition in street cameras, or recommender systems in social media algorithms. It’s a matter of time before that happens with LLMs.
When will we have the first LLM-powered virtual assistant?
What do you think are the upsides or downsides?
What obstacles could prevent companies to accomplish this?
Would you use Siri if it had the language skills of GPT-3 or LaMDA?
Thanks!
0 subscriptions will be displayed on your profile (edit)
Skip for now
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
Thread 2#: Large Language Models as Virtual Assistants?
I’m out on vacation this week so instead of the usual long-form posts, I’ll do a couple of discussion threads (I have two thought-provoking articles coming next week!)
With the news on Meta AI’s BlenderBot 3, I’ve been thinking about how close we are to large language models (LLMs) being embedded in services like Siri or Alexa. Tech companies have already deployed AI systems—more mature, although that doesn’t mean they work perfectly—as features of services installed in smartphones, cameras, and other devices.
Some examples are object detection in Roombas, face recognition in street cameras, or recommender systems in social media algorithms. It’s a matter of time before that happens with LLMs.
When will we have the first LLM-powered virtual assistant?
What do you think are the upsides or downsides?
What obstacles could prevent companies to accomplish this?
Would you use Siri if it had the language skills of GPT-3 or LaMDA?
Thanks!
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.