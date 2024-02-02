New stuff is never adopted by everyone at once. There’s a slow at first, later steep rate of acceptance to even the best innovations.

When ChatGPT was 5 days old, a striking graph went viral. OpenAI’s chatbot had reached, faster than any other tech consumer product in history, 1 million users.

It was surprising not because OpenAI was mostly unknown at the time, because ChatGPT was a low-key research project, or because it wasn’t an intuitive tool at all and came without a manual (that’s still non-existent, for your interest).

Those things too, but the most surprising reason to me was that ChatGPT had seemingly broken one unbreakable rule of consumer technology: No tool is ever that popular from the onset.

ChatGPT hipsters

Hipsters … are an information sorting algorithm. They discover things, then place them on the altar of Fame so everyone else can enjoy them. Before the Beatles were so canonical that they were impossible to miss, someone had to go to some dingy bar in Liverpool, think “Hey, these guys are really good”, and report that fact somewhere everyone else could see it.

That’s Scott Alexander about Sam Kriss’ conceptualization of (traditional) hipsters’ role in society.

ChatGPT had no hipsters.

Or better, the stage of hipster-ism to ChatGPT lasted a few hours.

Once I logged on to Twitter on November 30, 2022 people were already going crazy about it. People who I had previously never seen saying a single thing about AI were sharing screenshots with thousands of likes. I was dumbfounded.

ChatGPT was already popular before it had had time to be unpopular.

What happened next is history.