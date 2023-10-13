Today’s Ask Me Anything is special.
The Algorithmic Bridge is about to enter the top 30 in the technology category. It still feels surreal to me. This achievement (yet to be fulfilled—we are number 31!) is ours to celebrate. I wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you for that!
The ranking is not my focus today, though. I want to emphasize instead that I got here despite being no one by Internet standards.
I’m just a random Spanish guy who decided to write online from scratch, without having a big following (I brought with me 700 crazy souls who decided to subscribe to my earlier work on Medium, but that’s not much on the internet nowadays).
Somehow, that handicap didn’t prevent TAB from getting an overwhelming amount of support and interest: Almost 18,000 subscribers and 800+ paid subs!
I know most successful writers here were popular before Substack—that might be discouraging. How can a nobody (like me) create a hit newsletter? Many of you either already write on Substack or want to give it a chance but I also know most of you lack an existing audience and may not know what you can do to improve your odds.
That’s what this AMA is for.
I want to give you—my subscribers, my community of AI enthusiasts—the space to ask me anything about this: Any questions on how I got here, what I did, where and how I started, what I’d do differently, what advice I think could be extrapolated out of my particular circumstances, etc. Anything.
I will ask you two favors: 1) Be concise. It’s better for everyone if the questions are not too open-ended or broad. Please, make the effort to be specific. 2) Stay on topic so that we can create a conversation around this and perhaps other Substack writers want to share their experience, etc. (If you absolutely must, you can ask me, well, anything. I will read it all.)
I will spend today and the coming days checking this thread to answer your questions. So, don’t be shy and ask away!
- Alberto
First of all, Congrats Alberto on your fast growth! Here is my question:
1) What is the biggest (or in a lighter tone, most memorable) mistake you made in this journey of yours and TAB?
2) What (according to you) is the biggest success factor that lead to TAB in the Top-30?
How do you view Product Management in AI? Do you find that PMs need to adapt or change anything they currently do?
Q1: a brief comparison of experience as a writer, Medium vs. Substack
Q2: As 'just a Spanish guy', what led you to write on the topic area?
Q3: What factors do you think are important to your success so far (and congratulations on that!)?
From a fresh conversation: The "core" of the AI space (in SF especially) is very analytic, confident, and risk tolerant. As a Tokyoite, I have to work with a much more intuitive, humble, and cautious view. Does your Spanish location give you an analogous “periphery” perspective? How is the same or different?
What is your current prediction for AGI being achieved by a tech firm or country ?
