7 Comments
Aditya Anil
Writes Creative Block
35 mins ago

First of all, Congrats Alberto on your fast growth! Here is my question:

1) What is the biggest (or in a lighter tone, most memorable) mistake you made in this journey of yours and TAB?

2) What (according to you) is the biggest success factor that lead to TAB in the Top-30?

Sully
6 hrs ago

How do you view Product Management in AI? Do you find that PMs need to adapt or change anything they currently do?

Joe Repka
Writes Joe’s Substack
6 hrs ago

Q1: a brief comparison of experience as a writer, Medium vs. Substack

Q2: As 'just a Spanish guy', what led you to write on the topic area?

Q3: What factors do you think are important to your success so far (and congratulations on that!)?

Harold Godsoe
Writes Harold’s Substack
7 hrs ago·edited 7 hrs ago

From a fresh conversation: The "core" of the AI space (in SF especially) is very analytic, confident, and risk tolerant. As a Tokyoite, I have to work with a much more intuitive, humble, and cautious view. Does your Spanish location give you an analogous “periphery” perspective? How is the same or different?

Manuel Bevand
8 hrs ago

What is your current prediction for AGI being achieved by a tech firm or country ?

