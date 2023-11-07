Sam Altman smiles after delivering his last message to his attentive audience yesterday during OpenAI’s DevDay keynote. Credit: OpenAI

Everyone, myself included, is excited to try the new GPTs, i.e., OpenAI’s create-your-own-ChatGPT service that Sam Altman announced yesterday during the DevDay opening keynote.

The possibility of making a customized quasi-AI agent is a game-changer. The capabilities of these GPTs are the same as the original ChatGPT but being able to create them by having a conversation in natural language is just awesome — the next level of no-code tools.

The GPT Store that the company will launch at the end of the month is great, too. As some have said, it’s the Apple App Store moment for AI. It is, at the same time, a death sentence to many thin-wrapper startups and a new window of opportunity for bold entrepreneurs who will take Sam Altman’s hint and stop disguising simple features as products and dare go big in the store.

But despite these two above-expectations announcements and the exciting future they paint for users and developers, there’s something much more important that Altman said whose relevance I’ve seen no one mention yet.