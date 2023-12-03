I can't believe TAB has grown this big in 1.5 years. I'm forever grateful to all of you who support my work, engage with me, and are always looking forward to my next piece. Thank you for making this possible. This is just unbelievable.

I’m doing this milestone AMA to let you talk to me or ask me questions in a more direct, personal manner without being constrained by an essay topic. Please, don’t be shy, and don’t hesitate to ask me your most complex or controversial questions (no need for them to be about AI at all). If your journey looks anything like mine, I might be able to help!

Here are some questions I think could be valuable (just to prompt you a little bit):

What are the three keys that allowed you to go from 0 to 1,000 paid subs?

Do you think new AI newsletters can still succeed if they start today? What’s the best approach?

Who is going to win the AI race, Google, OpenAI, Anthropic?

What has been more impactful for you, your writing, or your knowledge of AI?

What is Q*? (Just kidding, don’t ask me this one please.)

What are three interesting predictions for AI in 2024?

And, I don’t know, whatever else crosses your mind, actually.

So, yeah, be selfish in your asking — that’s what this AMA is for.

Finally, it is not public (only the post, not the comments). It’s dedicated to you — the 1,000 generous and wonderful people who keep this project alive. Love you all.

- Alberto