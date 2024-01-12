It doesn’t matter how much you tweak and improve a car with a small engine to make it faster; it will always be worse than a car with a big and powerful engine.

This is the dilemma that so-called thin-wrapper AI startups like Jasper and Askyourpdf — businesses built as an application layer on top of an LLM like GPT-4 — face in competing against model-building companies like OpenAI, Google, or Meta, which release better models every year and new features every month, all of which threaten to kill entire spaces where these GPT wrappers are trying to survive.

ChatGPT’s birth was the inflection point. How could Jasper, one of the first GPT wrappers and likely the most successful, compete now against a GPT-4-backed ChatGPT with just some fine-tuning on top that increases the price of the service 4x as a result? Three-quarters of Jasper’s customers pay $80/month whereas ChatGPT Plus is just $20/month.

Once OpenAI gets out its bigger engine (GPT-4.5 or GPT-5, likely much cheaper than $80/month), it won’t matter how good is Jasper’s fine-tuning of GPT-4. It will always be the smaller engine trying to compete against the big one. This is no different than the Bitter Lesson; your craft ingenuity is worthless against scale, data, and compute.

And that’s Jasper, the other GPT wrappers are much worse off.

A silver lining for adaptive GPT thin-wrappers

Common sense says Jasper is dead, just doesn’t know it yet.

But although the company is not going through its best moment, it’s not giving signs of being insolvent. I think there’s a simple explanation for why thin-wrapper AI startups that are already successful (in terms of user base or revenue) should not fear being killed by subsequent models or competitive features like GPTs, which OpenAI announced back in November, or the GPT Store it just launched: Narrow but deep often beats broad and shallow.