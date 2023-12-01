One Year of ChatGPT: These Six Tendencies Have Been Quietly Shaping the Future of AI (PART 2)
ChatGPT marked a singular point in the history of technology — and the world
(If you haven’t, you should read PART 1 first.)
I won’t bore you with another long introduction, so let’s go into the meat right away. Today I cover the second half of the trends and tendencies that have accelerated (or emerged) since ChatGPT was released one year ago. The short-term future of AI will be built on top of these paradigm shifts.
First part
The unification of AI: Previously scattered areas are converging around one goal.
The industrialization of AI: Production dominates research and development.
The centralization of AI: How a few big companies are reaping the profits.
Second part
The democratization of AI: Open-source initiatives are catching up.
The de-escalation of AI: Small and cheap models work just fine.
The recognition of AI: How ChatGPT got AI into the collective awareness.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Algorithmic Bridge to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.