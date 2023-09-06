Atlas holding the world

OpenAI is the heart of the generative AI boom. It is at the very center, pushing; keeping it alive; keeping us engaged and attentive.

Such a privileged position entails good things: $13 billion from Microsoft is good. Going to every high-stakes meeting with political leaders is good. 200 million daily users in its flagship product is good. $1 billion in revenue projection for the next 12 months—and a sure bet to keep making money—is super good.

More than enough reason to keep the heart pumping.

It’s also why, like Atlas struggling to carry the weight of the world, OpenAI finds itself holding up its unprecedented, ever-growing success, the weight of which—already huge—makes each heartbeat harder than the last.

Can OpenAI survive the burden that inevitably arose out of its own triumph?

