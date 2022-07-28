The Algorithmic Bridge

Thread #1: Ask Me Anything (AMA)

Alberto Romero
Comment35

I want to start doing discussion threads for you to give me feedback, and ideas on what you want me to write about.

I thought the best way to start is to let you know me a little better.

This thread is open to everyone. In the future, I’ll make some exclusive to paid subscribers.

I’ll try to answer all your comments in the coming days.

Thanks!

Share
© 2022 Alberto Romero
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Publish on Substack Get the app
Substack is the home for great writing