Riley Tom
3 hrs ago

From the standpoint of our current development in AI tech, I’d be very interested to hear if there are any fiction books you recommend that paint most likely potential futures

Phil Tanny
Hippy Toons
52 mins ago

Ok, here ya go Alberto....

I'm interested in finding a group blog of exclusively AI content. Humans behind the scenes only. Have you seen anything like this on Substack? If group blog is a bridge too far, how about any blog with exclusively AI content?

If there is nothing like this on Substack, or very few such blogs, is this an opportunity worth exploring in your opinion? A chance to be unique?

As you know better than I, there are a good number of blogs that talk about AI. But where are the blogs doing AI?

In other news, I just got ChatGPT Plus, and like so many others, am finding it pretty amazing. Dalle blows my little mind!

I hope you're going on a vacation to some exotic destination where they have real life babes, and not just digital friends! :-)

jack
Strategic Systems
4 hrs ago

“How can I get 1,000 paid subs?” how???

Sheila Dean
Liberty in Many Directions
5 hrs ago

What role do you think data protection has at the "speed of innovation" in global AI? Biden is finally catching up to spamoflage and other problems with amok ML modeling collecting and referring targets for foreign interference. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-01-23/biden-seeks-to-stop-countries-from-exploiting-americans-data-for-espionage

Fred Hapgood
5 hrs ago

Many of the people I know use ChatGPT for search. As do I. Indeed, if I had to name a "killer app" for the technology that's what I would say. What in your view are the pros and cons of using the technology for that purpose? Anything interesting on the horizon?

Mark W Geiger
6 hrs ago

I use Midjourney to create AI generative images. I would like to use AI to create story scenarios around the images - e.g., start with an image of a man and a woman are sitting at a table at a sidewalk cafe. I would like an AI application that would evaluate the image and give possible interpretations such as: 1) they are brother and sister discussing family business; 2) they are undercover police watching somebody; 3) they just met and are starting to get romantically involved. So two questions: 1) is there an AI application that does this now; and 2) if not, is there a corpus of fiction texts - novels, short stories, advertisements, etc - that could be used as training data? Any suggestions or pointers will be appreciated.

