All ChatGPT Users Are AI Psychologists
In honing the skill of the future they are becoming pioneers of the new normal
All ChatGPT users are prompt engineers, even casual ones who have only logged in a few times.
All prompt engineers are AI psychologists, even those who know nothing about the brain.
If you are among them, you’ve embarked on a journey that will be perceived by future AI-native people as a defining point of this era. You’re part of the pioneering expedition in search of the answer to these questions:
What is AI? How should we use it? How should we conceptualize it?
However, you won't find those answers, at least not in their definitive form. Like early Internet hackers, early online gamers, or early social networkers, you don't have the advantage of perspective and hindsight. Like the founding fathers of AI, you don't have the advantage of maturity and time.
You may not be a finder, but you are not a follower. You are, instead, a settler. A groundbreaker.
The first generation of AI psychologists
