Thomas Carlyle said:

A man lives by believing something; not by debating and arguing about many things.

G. K. Chesterton said:

The object of opening the mind, as of opening the mouth, is to shut it again on something solid.

These two great quotes are meant for me. The way I usually think about stuff is I tend to hover over topics to understand distinct points of view (often failing to meet my own standards). To do that satisfactorily, I have to pay the price: I fail to get too close to any particular stance for fear of becoming one with it and losing perspective of the value existing elsewhere.

I believe there’s virtue in trying to find something worthy where those around me have lost hope even though sometimes, eventually, I find their approach to be the wiser one. To me, having a nuanced — often contradictory — set of views on world matters is critical to be able to make sense of a reality that will try its hardest to be absolute nonsense.

But it’s just as important to not hide in the safety of abstract ideas, thought experiments, and endless debates and settle down on a specific attitude about things. Otherwise, I am just a witness to a world that unfolds without me. Otherwise, as Carlyle says, I am not really living.

I want to live. That’s why, as a first step, I’ve compiled ten of my most controversial opinions about AI. I never write about these topics in such blunt terms, but if I were not forced — and tempted — by a complex and multifaceted reality to step out of my bubble and consider alternatives (which more often than not provide me with a healthier perspective and with a window of opportunity to change my mind), that’s what I’d do.

I still ascribe value to contrarian views — or at least partially differing — to the ones below, but if I glance deep into my soul, this is what I see. So, here you go, 10 controversial things I believe about AI, in no particular order.